Adaklu rejects DCE nominee once again
Adaklu Waya (V/R), July 14, GNA - The Adaklu District Assembly has rejected another nominee for the position of District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area.
Madam Kate Elikplim Ametefe, a 41-year old Teacher, managed only eight 'Yes' votes against 10 'No' votes, making her ineligible for a second chance of voting.
The Assembly, on May 16 this year, rejected Madam Josephine Boateng, the President's first nominee for the position, who had only two 'Yes' votes as against 15 'No' votes and one rejected ballot.
Mr Kwame Agbodza, the Member of Parliament for the area, had earlier told the Assembly members to put the development of Adaklu above any parochial interests and confirm the nominee.
He said because of the absence of a DCE no meaningful project could take place and expressed the hope that with the nominee's confirmation, the District's development agenda would move forward.
There was a heavy police presence as it was rumoured that some people wanted to disrupt the voting process.
Present was Mr Maxwell Blagogee, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister.
GNA
