Bawku Municipal confirms MCE
Bawku (UE) July 14, GNA - Hajia Hawa Ninchema, the Presidents nominee for the post of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bawku was on Friday confirmed for the post, having failed on her first attempt.
The nominee pulled 23 votes out of the 28 members present, thus netting 82 per cent of the votes cast.
Mr Rockson Ayine Bukari, Upper East Regional Minister called on the Assembly Members to collaborate effectively with the new Chief Executive for the development of the area.
He said the confirmation of the MCE would complement the decentralisation concept and strengthen democracy at the grassroots level to promote good governance and accountability for the development of the citizenry.
Mr Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim, Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party urged the MCE to foster unity among the people in the Municipality in order to promote peace for the development of the area and the country as a whole.
Hajia Ninchema thanked the members for the confidence reposed in her and called on the people to support her in her new capacity as the MCE to enable her achieve sustainable development for the Municipality.
GNA
By Jerry Azanduna, GNA
