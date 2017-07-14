modernghana logo

Victory Bible Church International organises Young Adult camp

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Accra, July 14, GNA - The National Youth Ministry, Ghana, of Victory Bible Church International (VBCI), will from Wednesday, July 19 to Sunday - July 23, organise a national Young Adult Camp Meeting on the theme: 'Heaven on Earth.'

The five -day event to be held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Kasoa in the Central Region, would be under the auspices of the Presiding Bishop Right Reverend N.A Tackie-Yarboi.

Pastor Samuel Nii Sarkor Sackey, the National Youth Director, told Ghana News Agency in Accra that this year's Young Adults Camp would be a notch higher than previous camps.

According to him, the schedule for the camp has been thoughtfully put together to be life changing, educative and an experience of heaven on earth.

Pastor Sackey called on the youth yearning for an unforgettable experience in the presence of God to join in the divine encounter with the Bishop.

VBCI is blessed with growing and thriving churches within the communities and the world at large, with its mission of converting people in all creative ways and developing them into fully functioning followers of Christ.

Its headquarters is in Awoshie; Junction Baah Yard, in the Greater Accra Region.

By Racheal Dwamena Akenteng, GNA

