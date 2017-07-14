TOP STORIES
Upper West Region NHIA collects 59 pints of blood
Wa, July 14, GNA - The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in the Upper West Region has collected 59 pints of blood through a blood donation exercise organized recently at the Jahan College of Education in Wa.
The exercise, which was aimed at replenishing the Upper West Regional Hospital Blood Bank, saw a total of 138 people turning up for the exercise out of which 67 were tested and 59 qualified to donate.
Participants comprised the staff and students of the Jahan College of Education, staff of the NHIS and the general public.
Mr Abass Suleymana, Upper West Regional Director of the NHIA, said the NHIA, as part of its strategic plan to give back to society, set aside a day each year to collect pints of blood to replenish the various blood banks across the country.
He said it is regrettable that a significant number of people lost their precious lives as a result of inadequate or non-availability of blood at the health facilities.
Mr Suleymana said many deaths resulting from anemia due to malaria among children and motor accidents were due to inadequate or non-availability of blood for urgent transfusion.
He entreated all healthy people to make it a habit to donate blood to save lives.
Mr Suleymana said their initial target was to collect 100 pints of blood from the exercise to stock up the Regional Hospital's Blood Bank.
He expressed gratitude to all who participated in the exercise saying more people would hopefully turn up in future events to help them meet their stated target.
Master Jonathan Tengviel, a Service Personnel and a first time donor, said he was happy to participate in an exercise that would go a long way to save someone's life.
He urged the youth to endeavour to donate anytime there was an opportunity for them to do so.
Mr Sunday Sakabgbem, a Blood Bank Official at the Upper West Regional Hospital, said the current situation at the blood bank was alarming and attributed it to the increase in malaria and maternity cases within the period.
He described the NHIA intervention as timely and lauded the organisation for embarking on the exercise at a time the hospital was experiencing high demand for blood.
He, however, expressed concern that the hospital did not have an adequate storage facility to store the blood being collected and appealed for a requisite blood bank fridge.
GNA
By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA
