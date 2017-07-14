TOP STORIES
Turkey says measures to restore peace ongoing
Accra, July 14, GNA - The Turkish government says it has taken decisive actions to restore peace after the July 15 coup attempt on the President and the Prime Minster a year ago.
Saturday, July 15 marks exactly the first anniversary of the thwarted coup attempt in which 250 people lost their lives and more than 2,000 others were wounded.
The coup plotters blocked roads and bombed state institutions, including parliament, before the attempted takeover was thwarted with the help of citizens resisting putschist soldiers on the streets.
Madam Nesrin Bayazit, the Ambassador, speaking at a press conference to commemorate the first anniversary of the coup attempt said July 15 was a trial of strength and perseverance for the Turkish democracy and the state.
She said it was the people of Turkey from different backgrounds and political views, who resisted and displayed a historic example of solidarity as they stood selflessly in front of the tanks and reclaimed their democratic rights.
She said alleged that the perpetrators of the hideous undertaking consisted of the disciples of Fetullah Gulen, a cleric based in the United States.
Gulen has consistently denied involvement in the failed coup.
Madam Bayazit said the Turkish government had taken steps against the mafia-liked cultish organisation and its financial resources before July 15.
She said that the state of emergency, which was declared after the coup attempt, was in full conformity with national legislation and international obligations, adding that it was necessary to facilitate the state organs to act swiftly and effectively.
Madam Bayazit said the state of emergency was not intended to interfere with the daily lives of the citizens.
She said the utmost attention was paid for keeping the right balance between freedom and security needs and as always 'Turkey's international obligations are observed'.
She said domestic administrative and judicial remedies existed for reviewing measures for those, who claimed they had been wrongfully suspected.
'Through the administrative boards of review, around 34,000 public employees have been reinstated to date, over 345 institutions, including private education institutions, radio-TV channels, newspapers and foundations, have also been reopened,' she added.
She said an inquiry Commission had been established to address the measures taken through emergency decrees.
She said the Commission was entitled to take binding decisions with due process.
However, its decisions are also subject to judicial scrutiny.
'Consequently, the portrayal of the steps taken with the Emergency Decrees as 'purge' of public servants does not reflect the actual situation. These steps have become a must, and based on legislation' Madam Bayazit added.
GNA
