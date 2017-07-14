TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
Use social media to expand operations – Esther Cobbah
The Chief Executive Officer of Stratcom Africa, Esther Cobbah has urged businesses to use social media to reach and expand their operations for maximum benefit.
According to her, multinational companies in Ghana have duly recognized the impact of social media and are taking advantage of it while most Ghanaian companies ignore the platform.
Speaking to Citi Business News at the Social Media 360 Summit, Madam Esther Cobbah was of the view that businesses can hugely gain from social media platforms.
“I want to say that the business community have largely become aware of social media. Some have been able to get on it and use the media channels effectively. Others are struggling and that is why the conference is critical. This is the place where people can learn how to use social media but the important thing is to understand their own goal and appreciate the lessons being taken here,” she said.
“Making digital communication an integral part of strategies for communication is critical in our world today. This conference could not have come at a better time and we are pleased with our partnership with Innovare in this regard. You can’t afford to miss this conference ,” she added.
Other partners of the event are Graphic Communications, Cobalt, Interpay, Gloapps,Media BusinessGhana, Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, Chris Essikpe Consult, Social Buzz, Word of Mouth Advertising, Ghud Music, Wineloya Digital Advertising.
The Summit is aimed at educating, informing and empowering participants on how they can optimize their use of social media to help develop their brands.
Some other key speakers lined up for the event are the Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group, Kenneth Ashigbey, Executive Director of the Data Protection Commission, Teki Akuetteh Falconer, Country Manager for Google Ghana, Estelle Akofio-Sowah.
–
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
