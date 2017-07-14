TOP STORIES
‘Killer’ Kwabenya-Ashongman Estate road in focus [Report]
The Kwabenya Ashongma Estate Road is a critical route that connects the Nsawam Pokuase enclave to Adenta Ritz junction and even to Ashaiman.
But the deplorable nature of the road has forced vehicles that dare to use it to make usual visits to mechanic shops.
Motorists who decide to avoid it are not any better because they instead endure stressful traffic situations on the main Atomic Junction- Atomic Down road during rush hour.
Citi News' Caleb Kudah shared a ride with a resident, David Osabutey on his way home after work to Ashongman Estate, to experience at first hand the daily challenges of motorists who use that road.
From his interactions, he concluded that none of the flamboyant promises of the Akufo-Addo government will make sense to them if the simple things that matter to them like this road, is not fixed.
This audio report captures the daily struggles of residents and motorists.
Check below for full report:
–
By Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana
