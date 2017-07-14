TOP STORIES
Entrepreneurs Club Ghana Holds Health Fitness Event To Officially Launch FITBOSS
The Entrepreneurs Club Ghana, an association of vibrant young entrepreneurs registered under the National Youth Authority and a member of the Commonwealth Alliance of Young Entrepreneurs, on 8th July 2017 held a health walk to officially herald the launch of a fitness initiative FITBOSS.
This was the group's maiden public event.
The event started in morning at 6:00am around the Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout at the Accra Mall where participants converged and started off on a health walk to Airport traffic light holding placards with health tips, after which they gathered inside the tetteh quarshie roundabout for an aerobics session.
It is their aim to empower young entrepreneurs, to promote innovation and advocate for policies that will improve the quality of entrepreneurship in Ghana for sustainable development.
‘FITBOSS’ is an event designed to create public awareness on the existence of the Entrepreneurs Club Ghana. It is also meant to promote entrepreneurship as an active lifestyle among the youth which will inturn improve their physical and mental health.
The participants had sometime to share ideas, encourage each other and socialize.
The CEO of Saka Homes, Mr. Kwadwo Saka, was also there to support them and encourage them to never give up even though the journey of entrepreneurship may be very rough and lonely.
The program ended around 11:30am with these young entrepreneurs feeling excited after making new contacts and networking with other entrepreneurs.
