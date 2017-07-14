TOP STORIES
National digital address system to start vigorously – Veep
Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has assured that government will launch the national digital address system in a few months’ time.
This he says will be merged with a post code to ensure the unique identification of various addresses.
“In the next couple of months, we want to launch the National digital address system for Ghana. It is going to be revolutionary. Every piece or square meter of land in Ghana is uniquely identified by a GPS code so we are going to adopt that technology, leverage on it and make sure that everywhere in Ghana can be uniquely identified by a digital address and by a post code as well.” he assured.
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) had earlier listed the absence of street names as a major challenge that hinders and impedes tax collection in Ghana.
But Dr. Bawumia said the exercise will be completed in a few months to create a transparent system for businesses to thrive in Ghana.
“These financial services enable investment, savings and risk mitigation all of which contribute to economic growth, poverty alleviation and job creation.”
Dr Bawumia also called on the post office to amalgamate the digital addresses with the post code to ensure a solid address system in Ghana.
“So we are asking the post office to merge the digital addresses with the post code so that everywhere is uniquely identified.”
Meanwhile he also assured that government is finalizing the financial inclusion strategy to increase access to financial services.
“On the matter of financial inclusion, government is currently finalizing the financial inclusion strategy that seeks to increase access to financial services and this is very critical to our national development.” he added.
He spoke at a dinner organized by Express Capital on becoming a savings and loans company now Direct Savings and Loans Limited.
By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana
