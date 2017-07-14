TOP STORIES
Peace and security issues should not be politicized - Forum
Cape Coast, July 14, GNA - Ghanaians have been urged to refrain from politicizing peace and security issues as it compounded security problems in the country.
This advice was stated in a communique issued at the end of a maiden National Security Forum on 'Ghana's Peace and Security 60 years on: Successes, challenges and prospects,' in Cape Coast on Thursday.
The two-day forum was organised by the Department of Sociology and Anthropology of University of Cape Coast in collaboration with the Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) under the auspices of the National Peace Council (NPC).
It provided the platform for experts and stakeholders in the security sector and its related areas and the public to interrogate, share views and also make recommendations on how to improve security in the country.
The participant also stressed the need for a national security policy to serve as a road map to address the critical security problems of the country.
It said Ghana faced serious security problems which could undermine its peace and stability, hence the need for a collective and proactive action by all stakeholders to address and promote security in the country.
It cited tribal and chieftaincy conflicts, land guard issues, menace of illegal mining, mob justice, vigilantism, poverty, unemployment, natural disaster among others as the major security problems threatening the peace of the country.
The forum discussed civil society's contributions to peace and security in Ghana, the National Peace Council so far; contributions to peace and security; security institutions in Ghana: assets or liabilities.
Other topics discussed included Ghana's peace and security 60 years on: Successes, challenges and prospects, peace and security education in Ghana: what should the Ghanaian know, 4th republic transitional processes and security: lessons learnt and security and gender: critical issues.
The communiquÃ© urged the Government to take necessary actions towards the implementation of the recommendations of the Constitutional Review Commission.
It recommended that appointment of security heads be devoid of politics to promote efficiency and called for the introduction of a security of tenure for service chiefs and heads of security services to promote stability in security management.
The communiquÃ© said there was the need for a coherent peace education in the country starting from the basic schools and recommended that political leaders be given basic security training to make them more security conscious.
It said due diligence must be done in the qualification of individuals into the security services and urged the security agencies to collaborate with other agencies such as the local government in the recruitment of personnel.
It encouraged all citizens to take interest in promoting peace and volunteer relevant information to the security agencies to enable them act timely to deal with security issues.
GNA
By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA
