GNLF partners Advocacy Project on Cerebral palsy
Accra July, 14, GNA - Givers Never Lack Foundation (GNLF), a foundation that solicits support for families and children with cerebral palsy is partnering the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy programme on disorder.
Mr Edward Amankwah, Founder of GNLF made the announcement when his foundation premiered a movie on cerebral palsy to enhance the awareness campaign.
He said soliciting support for such families and the children was not enough, hence the the need to do something more sustainable.
'That is why we have partnered the Special Mothers Project, which seems to be sphere heading the advocacy campaign,' Mr Amankwaah added.
He expressed the hope that the partnership would yield good results for families and persons with cerebral palsy.
The movie titled: 'My Sickness, my Love one,' centres on the need to love children with cerebral palsy to enhance their quality of life
Dr Ebenezer Badu, a Neurologist at the Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital, used the occasion to educate audience about cerebral palsy and urged families to seek early intervention.
GNA
By Hannah Awadzi, GNA
