modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

GNLF partners Advocacy Project on Cerebral palsy

GNA
1 hour ago | Health

Accra July, 14, GNA - Givers Never Lack Foundation (GNLF), a foundation that solicits support for families and children with cerebral palsy is partnering the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy programme on disorder.

Mr Edward Amankwah, Founder of GNLF made the announcement when his foundation premiered a movie on cerebral palsy to enhance the awareness campaign.

He said soliciting support for such families and the children was not enough, hence the the need to do something more sustainable.

'That is why we have partnered the Special Mothers Project, which seems to be sphere heading the advocacy campaign,' Mr Amankwaah added.

He expressed the hope that the partnership would yield good results for families and persons with cerebral palsy.

The movie titled: 'My Sickness, my Love one,' centres on the need to love children with cerebral palsy to enhance their quality of life

Dr Ebenezer Badu, a Neurologist at the Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital, used the occasion to educate audience about cerebral palsy and urged families to seek early intervention.

GNA

By Hannah Awadzi, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Health

TOP STORIES

Nana Addo approves Act establishing 3 dev’t authorities

1 hour ago

Branding Parliament Useless 'Hurtful' – Osei-Wusu

6 hours ago

quot-img-1Africa is not a Charity, its a continent which charities to help fund the westerned world.

By: Lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35634.3607
Euro4.96844.9720
Pound Sterling5.63275.6397
Swiss Franc4.50294.5067
Canadian Dollar3.41893.4205
S/African Rand0.32830.3284
Australian Dollar3.36443.3703
body-container-line