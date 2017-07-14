TOP STORIES
Kofi Asare Villages Bridge needs urgent repair
Accra, July 13, GNA - Residents of Kofi Asare village are appealing to the Member of Parliament and Upper-West Akyim District Assembly to as a matter of urgency repair the collapsed bridge to prevent further suffering.
Nana Amankwah, the Djantua Hene of Adeiso Traditional Council, said the absence of the bridge, which connects commuters to Asamankese, Adeiso through to Suhum, was affecting the movement of both persons and vehicles.
He said it was frustrating when residents, who were mostly farmers, could not transport their produce to marketing centres due to the collapsed bridge.
He mentioned that commuters now had to detour in order to avoid the collapsed bridge, lengthening the time and cost of travel.
The situation has persisted for a month now.
He said the residents were predominantly farmers and engaged in production of maize, cassava, cocoa and other cash crops.
He said the opinion leaders in the affected communities had informed the Member of Parliament about the worrying situation.
He said the community was ready to organise communal labour to support contractors whenever they came to reconstruct the bridge for them.
GNA
By Benjamin Hallo, GNA
