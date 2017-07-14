modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Kofi Asare Villages Bridge needs urgent repair

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Accra, July 13, GNA - Residents of Kofi Asare village are appealing to the Member of Parliament and Upper-West Akyim District Assembly to as a matter of urgency repair the collapsed bridge to prevent further suffering.

Nana Amankwah, the Djantua Hene of Adeiso Traditional Council, said the absence of the bridge, which connects commuters to Asamankese, Adeiso through to Suhum, was affecting the movement of both persons and vehicles.

He said it was frustrating when residents, who were mostly farmers, could not transport their produce to marketing centres due to the collapsed bridge.

He mentioned that commuters now had to detour in order to avoid the collapsed bridge, lengthening the time and cost of travel.

The situation has persisted for a month now.
He said the residents were predominantly farmers and engaged in production of maize, cassava, cocoa and other cash crops.

He said the opinion leaders in the affected communities had informed the Member of Parliament about the worrying situation.

He said the community was ready to organise communal labour to support contractors whenever they came to reconstruct the bridge for them.

GNA

By Benjamin Hallo, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Social News

TOP STORIES

Nana Addo approves Act establishing 3 dev’t authorities

1 hour ago

Branding Parliament Useless 'Hurtful' – Osei-Wusu

6 hours ago

quot-img-1success is simple making yourself attractive to attract others

By: chief addysam quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35634.3607
Euro4.96844.9720
Pound Sterling5.63275.6397
Swiss Franc4.50294.5067
Canadian Dollar3.41893.4205
S/African Rand0.32830.3284
Australian Dollar3.36443.3703
body-container-line