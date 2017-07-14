TOP STORIES
Scores of LLB graduates turn up for Law School entrance exams
Scores of LLB graduates have turned up at the University of Ghana campus to write this year's law school entrance exams despite last minute attempts to halt the exercise.
The exam is currently underway at the University of Ghana Legon.
Following a dismissal of an earlier suit seeking an injunction on the exams, some students filed another process aimed at stopping the exercise this morning [Friday].
Some students who spoke to Citi News complained about the two hour paper.
“In terms of preparation, we have done our part and looking at the way the examination is structured I doubt if anybody will be able to tell you that he's been able to go through everything. Just a two hour paper but you'd have to read nine courses and each of the courses at the LLB level is a one full year course so you can imagine, it's a herculean task for us. We are here because we have to come today,” one LLB graduate said.
Another one also complained that: “how can study something for four good years and they are going to use two hours to access you. Even the cases in though one alone, you can't use three or six months to study all those things. So it looks as if you have to find a way of coming out.
Supreme Court order
The High Court's ruling comes on the back of a judgement by the Supreme Court on June 22, 2017 which declared as unconstitutional the entrance exams and interview session before admitting new students into the Ghana Law School.
According to the court, in a case brought before it by Professor Kwaku Asare, a United States-based Ghanaian lawyer, in 2015, the requirements were in violation of the Legislative Instrument 1296 which gives direction for the mode of admission.
The Justices in delivering their judgment, also indicated that their order should not take retrospective effect, but should be implemented in six months, when admissions for the 2018 academic year begins.
This prompted the group to call on the General Legal Council to scrap the exams and the interview but the request was turned town.
By: Seidu Anas/citifmonline.com/Ghana
