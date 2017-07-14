TOP STORIES
In the kingdom's principle delayance does not mean denial.By: Spike(USA)
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
Mahama’s Job Reward For Killing NDC Dream – Apaak
The appointment of the flagbearer of the PNC in the 2016 elections as an ambassador-at-large by president Akufo-Addo is a recognition of his relentless campaign against the NDC in the 2016 elections, a former presidential staffer, Dr. Clement Apaak has stated.
President Akufo-Addo on Monday July 10, 2017 announced Dr. Edward Mahama as Ghana’s ambassador-at-large.
An ambassador-at-large is an ambassador with special duties not appointed to a particular country.
Commenting on the development on Morning Starr Friday July 14, 2017, Dr. Apaak who is also the MP for Builsa South said the veteran politician’s appointment is in acknowledgement of his relentless effort in thwarting the second term bid of former president John Mahama.
“I think he has been rewarded for a job well done,” he told Morning Starr sit-in host Nana Aba Anamoah.
The PNC’s National Chairman, Bernard Mornah said Dr. Mahama’s acceptance of the appointment without consulting the party is unfortunate and heart-wrenching and a betrayal of his long held principle of not accepting appointments from previous governments.
“I’m not really myself,” he stated on Morning Starr Tuesday and “It weakens the ability to say that it is the [Dr.] Edward Mahama I know because the PNC as I said has not been consulted.”
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More NDC News