Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
GPHA Clears Air
Management of the Ghana Ports & Harbours Authority (GPHA) has dissociated itself with statements made by Emmanuel Ashaley Neequaye, one of its terminal supervisors at Tema recently in a news report.
Reacting to the piece attributed to Mr Ashaley Neequaye titled “Upgrade Your Systems – GPHA Advises GCNet,” in a statement issued and signed by Esther Gyebi-Donkor, Acting General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, GPHA stated: “The authority wants to state categorically that the content of the article with the title and details above is not the position nor statement of the Port Authority, and as such no section of that piece was espoused by any member in management position of the Port Authority contrary to the attributions made in the said article.”
It admitted that “the said Emmanuel Ashaley Neequaye is known to the Authority as a Terminal Supervisor. However, we also wish to make it clear that Mr. Emmanuel Ashaley Neequaye was not speaking in an official position on behalf of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.”
It continued: “Management of the Port Authority therefore wishes to reiterate that it has cordial as well as mutual relationship with GCNet spanning over a decade as partners in business and has no intention to disparage their contribution to the success of the ports and maritime industry.
“Of course, no system is 100 percent perfect but in the case of GCNet, there have been adequate response to any challenge to their system when such occur and swift recovery response has always been assured.
“Again, the Port Authority does not reserve any right to determine which entity should provide Technical Service to the State's revenue agencies and will therefore not meddle in any such discourse.”
A business desk report
