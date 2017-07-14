TOP STORIES
Mampong Adopts Titus Glover
Nii Armah Somponu hands over Nana Kwartei Ansah Titus Glover to Mamponghene
The chiefs and people of Mampong in the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly of the Eastern Region have climaxed the 5th Awukudae with the adoption of the Deputy Minister for Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover as a son of the land.
Awukudae, the 42-day cycle, per the Akan calendar, is celebrated on Wednesdays to perform traditional rites to motivate the people.
The Deputy Minister, whose new name was given as Nana Otu-Ansah Kwartei Titus Glover, would enjoy rights enjoyed by all citizens.
Addressing a colourful durbar of chiefs, elders and people of Mampong, Tema and Sakumuno at his palace, the Mamponghene Osabarima Kwame Dartey, stated that the adoption of the Deputy Minister opens a new page in the history of both families in Mampong and Tema in the Greater Accra Region.
“History has been made today and we are very happy to add on a new illustrious son to our family system.
“He must always be welcomed and viewed as someone born onto us; together we shall pool resources together to develop our township,” he indicated.
Osabarima Kwame Dartey expressed his appreciation to the Minister for donating an undisclosed amount and a refrigerator, flat-screen television and computer.
The chief also appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to rehabilitate the Tetteh Quarshie Cocoa Farm, Museum and the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, which are in very deplorable condition.
“These facilities are of paramount importance to us as a people and I plead with the government and COCOBOD to make provisions to give the facilities a facelift that befits our status as a cocoa community,” he remarked.
The Deputy Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East Constituency, thanked the people for the honour bestowed on him.
He paid glowing tribute to the Apesemakahene, Nana Yirinkyi I and promised to collaborate with the chiefs as a true son of the land.
“The life wire of our country is cocoa and Mampong holds the history of the development of cocoa in Ghana, and it deserves a lot and this is going to be my preoccupation in the coming years,” he remarked.
Nii Armah Somponu (Nii Shipi) indicated that the relationship between Mampong and Tema dates to pre-colonial days.
“I am happy that today's event has reawakened the spirit of oneness among both communities.
The Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Joseph Tetteh, who called for unity and tolerance among the people, further indicated that they deserve more than the construction of a palace to be named “cocoa palace” in the town owing to the history of Mampong in cocoa production in Ghana.
By Solomon Ofori and Daniel Bampoe
