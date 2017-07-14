TOP STORIES
First Lady Assists Deaf And Blind Schools
First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has donated various items to the Mampong School for the Deaf and Akropong School for the Blind in the Akuapem area of the Eastern Region.
She made the presentations when she paid a working visit to the two schools to familiarise herself with their activities, as well as learn their shortcomings.
Items donated to both institutions included bags of rice and sugar, cartons of cocoa powder, sets of dining tables and chairs, mattresses, sanitary pads and liners.
The first lady encouraged the students to work hard and not give up on their aspirations even in the face of their current challenges.
She assured them that she would work with the appropriate authorities to ensure their needs in terms of funds allocation are met on time to avert any difficulty in their operations.
Receiving the items on behalf of the Mampong School for the Deaf, the Assistant Headmaster, Goodluck Akufo Kpeli, expressed his gratitude to the first lady for the kind gesture.
He also appealed to the first lady to help them secure an ICT centre, a generator set and complete their dormitory block.
The Headmistress of Akropong School for the Blind, Mahela Narh, also expressed appreciation to the first lady for the donation, and further conferred on the first lady the role of a patroness for the school. She appealed to the first lady to help upgrade their medical centre.
Mrs Akufo-Addo promised that she would do all she can through her foundation to support government's efforts to ensure challenges facing the school are resolved soon.
She assured them that a music department would be built at Akropong to facilitate the learning of music in the school.
The first lady reiterated government's commitment to providing quality education and better living standards for all.
