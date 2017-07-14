TOP STORIES
Robbers Kill Cop At Abeka Lapaz
The gunned down policeman and his motorbike on the N1 Highway at Abeka Lapaz, with the rubbers fleeing
A police officer was reportedly shot dead while another got severely injured at Abeka Lapaz, Accra, in their attempt to stop a robbery operation in front of Las Palmas Restaurant yesterday.
The two cops, (names withheld) attached to the Community Policing Unit, Tesano, according to information, were patrolling the area using a motorbike when they had information that armed men had attacked someone in front of the restaurant.
According to reports, one of the policemen was shot three times, leading to his demise, while the other who received gunshot wounds, is receiving treatment at the Police Hospital.
The two, according to witnesses, were among a team of cops who were chasing the armed men who attempted to escape on a motorbike.
An eyewitness account indicated that the slain police officer was closer to the escaping robbers.
In the full glare of traders and other travelers, the armed men were said to have abandoned their motorbike, snatched a metallic ash Hyundai Sonata car from its driver and sped off towards Awoshie, Mallam Junction direction.
The eyewitness said traders and drivers who could do nothing to save the situation had to run for their lives.
Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Effia Tenge, who confirmed the death, has stated that the incident occurred around 1:20 pm on the George Bush Motorway at Abeka Lapaz.
“The police are still gathering information to get the perpetrators arrested,” she said.
( [email protected]
By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey
