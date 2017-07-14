TOP STORIES
JB ‘Killers’ Case Adjourned
The Accra Central District Court has adjourned until July 27 the hearing of the case involving the suspected killers of Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region.
This is to afford state prosecutors enough time to further investigate the case.
Detective Inspector Simon Apiorsornu at the hearing yesterday, said further investigations into the matter were still ongoing, urging the court to remand the accused persons – Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Don Don, 19 – a phone dealer – and Vincent Bosso aka Junior Agogo – a phone repairer – into police custody.
It may be recalled that the prosecution on July 29 told the court that the police had stumbled over fresh leads in the case.
Although the prosecution did not disclose the nature of the leads to the court, the prosecutor emphasized that the police were working on them.
He said in the court presided over by Arit Nsemoh, that investigation into the case was also ongoing, after which a duplicate docket would be sent to the Attorney General (AG) for advice.
The accused persons were hauled before the court two days after an Accra high court had discharged them over the murder of the legislator.
The Attorney General and Minister for Justice had earlier entered Nolle Prosequi (NP) to drop previous charges against the accused persons in respect of the case, which was at the stage of empanelling a seven-member jury for the trial.
Sefakor Batse, a senior state attorney, had told an earlier court, presided over by Justice Lawrence L. Mensah, that per Section 54 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, the AG had entered NP in respect of the case.
Daniel Asiedu and Bosso were subsequently rearrested minutes after their discharge and fresh charges preferred against them.
In the instant case, Sexy Don Don has been slapped with the charge of murder while Agogo faces abetment of murder.
In the case of Agogo, the prosecutor, DSP George Amegah, held that he at about 1:00 am on February 9, 2016 at Shiashie, East Legon, in Accra, abetted Sexy Don Don to commit murder.
Don Don, according to the prosecution, on the same day and time, intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of Mr JB Danquah, fondly called JB.
The pleas of the two have not been taken.
By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson
