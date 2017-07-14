TOP STORIES
Obuasi MCE Assures Residents Of Fixing Deplorable Roads
The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi, Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah has reiterated his commitment to have the deplorable roads within the Obuasi Municipality fixed. He promised not to relent in his efforts to find a lasting solution to the bad roads which have not been attended to over the years.
He made this pledge when the Obuasi Municipal Assembly held its Third Session of the Sixth Assembly meeting in Obuasi. The meeting which took place on Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 July, 2017 had the Municipal Chief Executive of Obuasi, Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Coordinating Director, Mr. Charles Oteng, Assembly members, the press and a cross section of the general public in attendance.
The meeting again, was in fulfillment of section 28, Article 1 and 2(a) of Act 936 of the local Governance Act, 2016 which mandates the Chief Executive to brief Assembly on the state of the municipal and also to report on the performance of the Assembly.
In his sessional address, the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonah, touched on some vision, policies and programmes outlined by the president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo and his Government which capture the aspirations of the people of Obuasi in order to accelerate the transformational agenda.
He also pointed out government flagship programmes such as the planting for food and Jobs, the inner city and Zongo Development, Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), one District one Factory, Free SHS, amongst others.
He indicated that 100 farmers have been identified and selected through a non-partisan procedure; this is to start with the pilot programme. Deserving farmers are expected to pay 50% of the total cost which will be made at the beginning of the season and the rest paid at harvest. Assembly members were urged by the MCE to disseminate the information about the programme to farmers towards massive participation.
To address the deficit of needed infrastructure projects and also aid the long-term infrastructure components of the developmental agenda of Obuasi, the one million dollars per constituency programme of the government is key.
He indicated that a five (5) member committee will be set to investigate and submit its findings on claims that the Assembly was paid by galamseyers for the reclamation of the destruction they caused to their lands.
On revenue, a 40% target was achieved in the first quarter. The expected revenue for the end of March was GH¢ 3,248,945.55 and the actual was GH¢ 1,305,402.41 which came under the following items;
a. Rates
b. Grants
c. Capital grants
d. Lands/ royalties
e. Rents on land
f. Licenses
g. Fees
h. Fines, penalties
i. Miscellaneous and unspecified revenue
The Assembly spent a total amount of GH¢ 966.261.27 out of GH¢ 3,248,945.55.
Hon. Elijah Adansi Bonah explained that most of the expenditure went into Utilities, Travelling and Transport, Repairs and Maintenance and Special Services. He therefore suggested services of a revenue mobilization firm to be engaged for six (6) months on probation for performance analysis and enter into agreement if viable.
He explained, “ the Assembly will review the GH¢ 998,219.44 the Assembly owed as at the time he assumed office, we will analyse and review all debts in order to ascertain their authenticity and validity, especially the processes that led to these debts
