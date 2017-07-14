modernghana logo

Lapaz Robbery Sign Of Desperation – Aning

Starrfmonline.com
38 minutes ago | Headlines

Security analyst Dr. Kwesi Aning has described the broad daylight shooting incident which occurred at Lapas in Accra Thursday as a sign of desperation among the populace.

According to him, the incident is also a reflection of the fact that too many guns are floating in the system.

Two suspected armed robbers, in the full glare of the public, stormed the Las Pamas food joint and robbed the eatery of huge sums of monies. The suspects, who spotted two police officers on a routine patrol on a motorbike around the area, turned their guns on the officers in the middle of the road killing one on the spot and injuring the other.

The Police service has launched a hunt for the robbers.

Speaking to Morning Starr Friday, Dr. Aning said the act by the robbers was daring and dangerous for the security of the nation.

“The incidence shows that people are so desperate that they are willing to use crime to survive. The act by the robbers was daring, surprising and shocking,” he said.

He however urged Ghanaians to volunteer information on the activities of suspicious characters to the security agencies to the appropriate measures can be taken to curb crime.

“The internal disciplinary position of the service must be seen to be working. We have to assist the security agencies by providing information”.

