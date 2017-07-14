TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
Delta Force case adjourned
By Gifty Amofa/Jefferson Olarbi
Kumasi, July13, GNA - A Kumasi Circuit Court on Thursday adjourned the case involving 13 members of a group calling itself the 'Delta Force', and reported to be aligned with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The accused, Salu Issaka, Kofi Kyei, Hamza Mohammed, Kwabena Owusu, Akwasi Owusu, Abubakar Saddiq, Yussif Saliu, Kwadwo Bamba, Salu Yussif, Kwaku Awotwi, Kwadwo Boadu, Jamil Issah, and Awal Sadat Abubakar would make their next appearance on August 08.
They are facing charges of assault, causing unlawful damage and preventing a public officer from performing his duty.
They are each on GH¢10,000.00 bail.
The 13 allegedly stormed the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, to throw the Regional Security Coordinator, Mr. George Adjei, out of his office.
GNA
