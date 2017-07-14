TOP STORIES
Be analytic and strategic in social media usage - Ms Cobbah
Accra, July 13, GNA - Ms Esther A.N. Cobbah, the Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, has called on businesses to be analytic and strategic in the use of social media channels to their advantage.
'Today's world has a lot of social media channels we can benefit from but unfortunately we find that probably we are not equipping ourselves enough to use them to our advantage,' she said.
Ms Cobbah was speaking at the ongoing two-day Social Media 360 Summit in Accra on the theme: 'Creating Digital Ideas, Building Your Business.'
The summit, organised by Innovare in partnership with Stratcomm, seeks to address developmental elements, principles and governance requirements to provide organisations with the direction and relevant information that will enable the development of actionable strategies.
It was designed to provide corporate organisations and social entrepreneurs with the direction on how to utilise this resource for business benefit, how to measure and how to setup effective governance structures.
Speaking on the topic: 'Social Buzz: More Platform for Communication,' Ms Cobbah said businesses needed to think strategically about what they wanted to achieve on the minds of the people and choose the right channels.
She said businesses must be able to put together the right content and deliver in a timely manner, adding that choosing the right combination of channels would impact greatly on the public.
She said it was important that companies analysed their content and channels and bring them together to present the right message to help meet the demands of their target audience to create a meaningful impact.
Ms Cobbah said the business community had largely become aware of social media channels and though some had been able to use them effectively others were still struggling hence the summit.
Social media has become an integral part of life online as social websites and applications emerge.
Social media, as a means of reaching out to the general public, hold a lot of prospects for businesses all over the world and organisations had really exploited their advantages.
Social Media 360 Summit is designed to provide corporate organisations and social entrepreneurs with the direction on how to utilise this resource for business benefit, how to measure and how to set up effective governance structures.
The summit will also provide numerous networking opportunities with professionals and consultants who can share experiences.
GNA
By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA
