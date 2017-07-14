TOP STORIES
This page is communist by its establishment. It subjects people's true feeligs to sanction and publishes only what suits their whims and caprices. Let them be bold to publish this !!!By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
NGOs donate to health institutions in Birim North District
New Abirem (E/R), July 13, GNA - The Ntiamoah Foundation and the Ghana Hope Foundation have donated health materials worth GH¢1,159,990.00 to the New Abirem Government Hospital and some health centres in the Eastern Region.
The items; were 50 electronic beds and their accessories and 57 mattresses to be distributed to eight Community-Based Health Planning Service (CHPS) compounds.
Beneficiary communities include; Akuase, Chechenku, Nkwarteng and Okaikrom in the Birim North District.
Mr Godwin Atidiga, the Project Coordinator of Ntiamoah Foundation, who presented the items on behalf of the Executive Director said their gesture was to help improve health services to the people.
Dr Alexander Osei-Bonsu, the Medical Superintendent of the New Abirem Government Hospital who received the items expressed gratitude to the two Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) for their frequent generosity to health facilities in the area.
He said the items would make their work easy whilst giving patients comfortability.
Mr Victor Apandia, the Administrator of the New Abirem Government Hospital assured the donors of proper maintenance of the materials to prolong their lifespan and further appealed to the organisations and other philanthropists for more support.
Nana Baffour Okai Mireku I, the Odikro of Okaikrom appealed to NGOs to improve the services of the CHPS compounds.
The Ntiamoah Foundation, a Non-Profit Organisation established in 2006 in a joint efforts with the Ghana Hope Foundation, an American-based organization is to support Ghana in the areas of health and education.
GNA
