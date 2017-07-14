TOP STORIES
Students urged to be entrepreneurs
Accra July 13, GNA - Dr Peter Attafuah, the Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, on Thursday urged students of the Accra Technical University (ATU) to be innovative and venture into entrepreneurship to create more employment opportunities.
Dr Attafuah noted that the study of science, technical and vocational courses in the universities would help in solving the problems of unemployment amongst the youth in the country.
He said this in a speech read on his behalf on the topic: 'Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) career as a key option for reducing youth unemployment' at the opening of a three-day national skills exhibition to commemorate this year's World Youth skills day in Accra.
There were exhibition from the students, which included mobile phone radiation detector.
Woods recycled to make pulpits, couch, wardrobe, and divider were on display at the furniture design and production management.
Dr Attafuah said the Ghana Regional Appropriate Technical Industrial Service (GRATIS) as a governmental institution existed to train young entrepreneurs to use local equipment in the production commodities to help their community and nation at large.
He said: 'The directorate has taken vocational and technical education as an alternative to solve the issue of unemployment in the country.'
GRATIS, an agency under the Ministry of Trade and Industry has the mandate to promote micro, small and medium-scale enterprises of entrepreneurs.
The UN World Youth Report gives insight into economic, political and community engagement, coupled with expert opinion pieces to provide robust and varied perspectives into youth engagement.
According to the UN, understanding what works to support young people in labour market through training and skills development would be key to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda.
GNA
By Julius K. Satsi/ Ernestina S. Asante, GNA
