Bravo To Dr. Edward Mahama For Accepting To Become An Ambassador-At-Large For Ghana
The People's National Convention's (PNC) leader, Dr. Edward Nasigre Mahama, deserves his appointment as an ambassador-at-large for the Republic of Ghana. Most, definitely.
There is no question that Dr. Edward Mahama will make an excellent ambassador-at-large for Nkrumah's Ghana. By accepting that important appointment from President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Mahama has shown that he truly loves his country.
The point also needs to be made that with the exception of Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom - whose patriotic duty it is to build a coalition of world-class, one-nation Ghanaians (such as the Mensah Otabils, the Doug Heward Mills, the Ace Ankomahs and the Sidney Casely-Hayfords) in readiness for taking over the running of our nation after the 2020 elections - every Ghanaian politician given an appointment by President Akufo-Addo, must perforce take up the appointment for patriotic reasons: as their personal contribution to the nation-building effort.
As a matter of fact, for many a fair-minded and discerning Ghanaian who is also an independent-minded patriot, it is pretty hard to fathom the reasons for the complaints of the PNC's leadership against Dr. Mahama for accepting his new diplomatic post.
With the greatest respect, sadly, the plain truth is that the PNC is the political equivalent of an obdurate and narrow-minded provincial, happily living in a time-warp.
Unfortunately, for the most part, the quality of the PNC's leadership is in the main pedestrian, uninspiring and leaves much to be desired. It is therefore not surprising that they opted for negativity in response to the honour bestowed on Dr. Mahama by Ghana's president.
More to the point, their unpardonable refusal, over the years, to merge with other Nkrumahists to offer voters a viable third-force option - whiles some of them happily flirted with the constituent parties that make up the NPP/NDC duopoly that have dominated our nation's politics since 1992 - has been nothing short of an egregious betrayal of the masses of the Ghanaian populace.
That is why it is so instructive that it is one of the few truly world-class PNC leaders, Dr. Edward Nasigre Mahama, who has decided to contribute to the nation-building effort by accepting an important diplomatic appointment from President Akufo-Addo. Kudos to the appointing authority for showing such wisdom - and bravo to Dr. Mahama for agreeing to serve his nation in that capacity. Brilliant.
