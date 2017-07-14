TOP STORIES
Labour Offices Under-Resourced - Labour minister
Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Honourable Ignatius Baffour Awuah, has admitted that Labour Offices in the country are under resourced, therefore making it very difficult for them to execute their over sight responsibilities to ensure that employers comply with all labour laws.
The Minister has therefore directed employees in both public and private sectors to report any disparities in their engagement to the ministry or the security for resolution.
Hon. Baffour Awuah said these in a telephone conversation on Space FM’s Morning Flight 877 hosted by Dickson Smith in Sunyani following the Tripartite Committee’s announcement of 10 percent increment in the daily minimum wage.
The new minimum wage is 9.68 cedis over the previous 8.80 cedis and will be effective from January 2018.
The minister encouraged all institutions, establishments and organizations to respect and implement the new minimum wage. He was particularly critical of the informal sector which employs about 88 per cent of the country’s workforce.
He noted that the minimum wage affects all workers including house helps, who are usually disregarded in the application of labour regulations of the country.
