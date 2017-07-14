TOP STORIES
Churches, Mosques Urged To Build Mini Libraries For Children
The Proprietress of Golden Intellectual School in Sunyani, Mrs Ranti Adjaku, has called on churches and mosques to build mini libraries at their worship centers to encourage reading and inculcate the habit of continual acquisition of knowledge.
She also suggested that men of God should allow at least thirty minutes of the children's Sunday school time for all kids to quietly sit and read good books every week after Sunday school or their Islamic school.
Mrs Adjaku made the call at the launch of ten books she has written and published by Golden Voice for school children in Sunyani.
She used the occasion to honour the Krontihene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Oboaman Bofotia Boamposem II and the Brong –Ahafo Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Umar Abdul Kadiri, for distinguishing themselves in the area of education and child literacy.
Mrs Adjaku said reading makes children wise, and when become wise they shun social vices such as cheating, mob action and armed robbery. “When our children read good books, they become wise and they avoid cheating, corruption, mob action, armed robbery”, she said.
The proprietress and author therefore urged parents and caretakers to invest in good reading material for children and wards to enable us nature wise and effective leaders. “Let's invest in our children by buying for them good books which give them rick knowledge. Do not forget that in this wise saying that "my people perish for lack of knowledge ", she said.
Mrs Adjaku charged parents to constantly encourage children to read at least seven pages before bed time and visit libraries regularly. She also reminded parents to set aside thirty minutes every day to read to their kids.
This according to her would inculcate the habit of reading into children at the very early stages in their lives.
Mrs Adjaku also encouraged pregnant mothers to read to their unborn babies since there is evidence to support that children whose parents read to them while in the womb tend to become good readers. The Proprietress asked parents to control the number of hours and contents children consume behind Television.
The ten books are captured under three series, the Naughty Ranti series, the Unique Animal series and the naughty Ranti Writing series.
The Naughty Ranti series has four books, Honesty Pays, Its Hazy to be Lazy, Why the Lie? and Don’t Cheat.
The Unique Animal also has four books namely, ‘Its Funky to Be Donkey’, ‘Its Awesome to be An Antic Child’, ‘Chameleonic Kids Are Charming’ and ‘Being a Bubbling Beeic Child’. The Naughty Ranti writing series has two books, ‘Naughty Ranti Writing 1A’and ‘Naughty Ranti Writing 1B’. The books are available in all leading bookshops including, Ebenezer bookshop, Methodist bookshop, New Page bookshop, Challenge bookshop, and Mr Grant on 0243905777.
