Unity The Only Remedy For Zongo Developments - Minister
Alhaji Abubakar Sadique Boniface has admonished the people of Zongo to consider unity as a common grounds for the development of Zongo communities.
Unity with a purpose among Zongo people he said, will enable the smooth implementation of policies for the Zongo Ministry's agendum.
He indicated that backbiting, jealousy, acrimonies , hatred amongst others derogatory tags will not help in the smooth running of the Zongo affairs.
It is therefore important to see your follow brother in zongo as an agent for change and development rather than an enemy because of political affiliations, he added.
The minister made these assertions at the annual tribal culture festival in Kumasi on Sunday.
The event under the theme " Unity is strength" is to bring all tribal groups in Ashanti Region under one umbrella to display their various culture.
Alhaji Sadiq noted that ,as people it is always important to look for long term goals instead of short term goals for the benefit of the future generations.
The supremo minister hinted that, the Zongo Ministry will be looking at some thematic areas including security and crime control, sanitation and infrastructure enhancement, economic empowerment, social development and culture promotion .
Government officials at the event includes, His excellency T B Damba, Ambassador designate for Saudi Arabia, Hon Alidu Seidu, MCE ,Asokore Mampong and others.
