TOP STORIES
death never spare the wicked, but takes him away.By: by;king j
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3563
|4.3607
|Euro
|4.9684
|4.9720
|Pound Sterling
|5.6327
|5.6397
|Swiss Franc
|4.5029
|4.5067
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4189
|3.4205
|S/African Rand
|0.3283
|0.3284
|Australian Dollar
|3.3644
|3.3703
Postponement Of Date For The Start Of The 2017/2018 National Service Registration
Accra, Ghana – Thursday, July 13, 2017 –The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has postponed the date for the start of the 2017/2018 National Service registration from Monday, 17th July, 2017 to Monday, 24th July, 2017.
This is to afford ample time to all stakeholders in the registration process to adequately prepare for the registration.
All prospective national service personnel and the general public are to note that the new period of registration would be from Monday, 24th July, 2017 to Thursday, 24th August, 2017 at all the NSS registration centres across the country.
The requirements for the registration, however, remain the same. These include provision of students’ Identity card, in addition to any one of the national Identity cards – i.e. valid Voter I.D., passport or drivers’ license.
All must note that National Health Insurance cards would NOT be accepted.
Signed
HON. USSIF MUSTAPHA
ACTING EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Press Release