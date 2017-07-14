modernghana logo

Mac-Tash Decor starts 3-Day Workshop for youths in Ho Municipality

Elorm Beenie
59 minutes ago | General News

Selasi Mac-Tash, CEO of Mac-Tash Decor & Sugar Craft Institute in Ho opens a 3-day workshop to groom youths.

She says, "the program is about changing lives of the youths to encourage them to make a living. It is open to all especially youths within the municipality and Volta region to equip themselves with something that can feed them as well as cater for cuisine jobs in and outside the Region. It is about giving ideas, business opportunities to them and also help others polish their skills in catering."

The 3-day workshop starts on Friday, July 14. At Pensioners' Hall in Ho. Between 9:00am to 4:00pm

Rate is GHC 350, which covers the 3 days.

