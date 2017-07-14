TOP STORIES
N/R: Chamba residents cry over deplorable roads
Residents of Chamba in the Nanumba North District of the Northern region have appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency fix the roads in the area.
They say due to the bad nature of the roads they are unable to transport their farm produce to the market and they are also forced to pay exorbitant fares for transport.
They made this appeal when the assemblyman for Chamba South, Bernard Jagri organized a communal labour to fill some deep potholes on the road.
“It is affecting us so much to the extent that commercial activities have come to a stand still. Farmers are unable to carry their farm produce to the market for sale, besides cars carrying passengers on the road charge exorbitant fares looking at the nature of the road, avoidable accidents happen on the road every time because of the nature of the potholes, road users tried to dodge the potholes resulting in unnecessary accidents, motorists knocking down commuters and sometimes vehicles running into each other. I am therefore calling on the government through the Nanumba North District Assembly to come to our aid and the government to put pressure on the contractor to expedite work on the road. I also want to call the Hon Minister for Defence who is also the MP for the area to add his voice so that work on the road will be done quickly ”
He also called on the Defence Minister who is also the MP for the area, Dominic Nitiwul to do something about the situation. He urged the government to impress upon the contractor to expedite the construction of the road as it has been awarded on contract.
Some drivers who use the road told Citi News how they always have to visit mechanics every time they ply the road.
“We have to always visit the mechanic anytime we use the road because our vehicles always breakdown and as a result we sometimes do no want to use the road at all. We are urging our authorities to fix the roads for us. This is raining season and potholes have been created on the road, if a driver is not careful and falls into them it is likely to cause accidents.”
By: Mohammed Aminu M Alabira/citifmonline.com/Ghana
