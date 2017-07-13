modernghana logo

Be mindful of the activities of your children, parents advised

GNA
1 hour ago | Health

Techiman (B/A), July 13, GNA - Mr Jimmy Yeboah Asuamah, the Executive Director of Interfaith Family Network (INFANET), a health advocacy non-governmental organisation, has called on parents to be mindful of the activities of their wards.

He said this would greatly be helpful in preventing their adolescent wards from contracting the HIV/AIDS disease.

Mr Asuamah said this would be done through proper training and guidance as the region was among the high prevalent areas with the disease.

Mr Asuamah, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday at Techiman, said a one day advocacy stakeholders meeting on HIV/AIDS would soon be organised in the town.

He said the meeting would be organized in collaboration with United States of America (USA) Embassy in Ghana and Perfar Funding Organizations to educate stakeholders on the HIV/AIDS prevalence rate in the region.

Mr Asuamah said his organization is working in partnership with the USA Embassy to advocate for the support of HIV/AIDS prevention in Brong-Ahafo.

GNA

By Solomon K. Naambir, GNA

