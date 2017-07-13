modernghana logo

Court adjourns GJA suit

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Accra, July 13, GNA - An Accra High Court has adjourned the hearing of the motion filed by Lloyd Evans and three other journalists against the entire Executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the 2017 Elections Committee to July 26.

The court on the next hearing would determine whether to strike out the reliefs and pleadings filed by the plaintiffs.

This is to enable the counsel for the Defendants Mr Egbert Faibille Junior to respond to a supplementary affidavit of the Plaintiffs.

The court presided over by Mr Justice Daniel Mensah also appealed to the two counsels Mr Faibille and Mr Samuel Seth Wood to see how best the two could amicably settle the matter out of court.

The Judge said, he had read all the documents and was of the view that the issue could be settled out of the court

Mr Faibille told the court that, he only had a copy of the supplementary affidavit through the Registry on Thursday, July 13 and needed a little time to fully respond to it. GNA

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

