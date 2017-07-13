modernghana logo

Use the pulpit to educate public on HIV and AIDS

1 hour ago | Health

Sunyani July 13, GNA - The Reverend Jefferson Kwasi Agbolro , the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Friends of Health Association (FoHA) has appealed to Pastors to use their pulpits to educate the general public on the dangers of HIV and AIDS.

He stated that the prevalence rate of the disease in the country now was devastating, adding that Brong-Ahafo Region was competing with the Volta Region for the first position of 2.70 per cent.

Rev. Agbolro made the appeal at a one-day pastoral mentorship conference organised by the Brong-Ahafo Regional branch of the National Association of Charismatic and Christian Council Churches (NACCC) on the theme 'The Anointed Leaders" on Wednesday in Sunyani.

Rev Agbolro said national statistics indicated 2.7 per cent of the populace in Brong-Ahafo was living with the disease, observing that drastic reduction of educational campaign about it had contributed to its increase.

He bemoaned the lack of adequate financial resources for intensive HIV and AIDS educational campaign and therefore urged the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to support educational and sensitisation programmes for the prevention of the spread of the disease.

Rev Agbolro, also a medical professional appealed to families and the general public to demonstrate love and support for their relatives affected by the disease to avoid bitterness in them.

GNA

By Regina Benneh

