TOP STORIES
JUST AS UNEXAMINED LIFE IS NOT WORTH LIVING SO ALSO AN UNPLANNED LIFE IS NOT WORTH LIVINGBy: REGINALD CHIMA OKORO
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
Lapaz shooting: One police officer dead
One of the two police officers who were shot at Lapaz in Accra by armed robbers has passed away.
“…One of the police personnel passed on while receiving treatment at the Police Hospital but the second is in a stable condition,” a statement signed by the Greater Accra Police Public Relations Officer, Effia Tenge stated.
The two persons were shot on Thursday by unidentified men who were on an unregistered motorbike and believed to be on a robbery mission.
“To facilitate their movement, the two suspects abandoned their motorbike, snatched an unregistered Ash Hyundai Elantra saloon vehicle and sped off towards Mallam junction direction.”
The police who are currently on a manhunt for the suspects in the statement urged the general public to remain calm and support them in their effort to arrest the perpetrators.
“The general public is hereby entreated to remain calm and support the police in their effort to arrest the perpetrators by volunteering useful information to police numbers: 18555, 0302787373, 0302773695, 03022773906,” the statement added.
Many injured, 2 hospitalized after 'rambo-style' robbery in Sandema
In March 2017, several persons were left injured with two hospitalized after four armed robbers stormed a local supermarket at Sandema in the Upper East Region.
The four masked robbers at about 5:30 pm posed as potential customers wanting to purchase goods from the super market, but in a ' Rambo style ' took attendants hostage, ransacked the supermarket and made away with monies and other valuable items.
–
By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Follow @AlloteyGodwin
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Headlines