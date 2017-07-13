TOP STORIES
Robbers Shoot Police Officer At Lapaz
Two suspected armed robbers have shot a police officer at Lapaz in Accra, Thursday afternoon.
According to an eyewitness, the robbers who were spotted in a saloon car after a robbery incident in the area were shot at by the Police officer who was on guard at GT Bank at Lapaz.
The robbers returned fire injuring the Police Officer in the process.
A civilian who sustained gunshot injuries has reportedly been rushed to a nearby hospital.
Residents in the area called police officers who managed to arrest the robbers before they got to the end of the N1 Highway at Mallam.
-Starrfmonline
