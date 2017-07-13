TOP STORIES
GLOMEF supports call for National Immunisation Fund
The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF), a human rights and anti-corruption media advocacy Non-Governmental Organisation, Raphael Ahenu Jnr has observed that immunisation financing is a huge challenge in the country, hence the need for the government to establish a national immunisation fund.
He said as the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations (GAVI), the main sponsor of national immunisation exercise is preparing to withdraw funding, there is the need for the country to find alternative funding for immunization.
Mr. Ahenu indicated that the demands for immunisation and health services in local communities are very high and there is the need for civil society organisations to intensify advocacy for government, donor partners and the private sector to invest sustainably in immunisation exercises and promote child health.
Mr. Ahenu Jnr. made these observations in an interaction with Space FM in Sunyani to brief the station’s management on a GH¢10,000 grant GLOMEF has secured from the Catholic Relief Services to undertake an immunisation project to improve coverage in the Asunafo South District of Brong-Ahafo Region.
Mr. Ahenu Jnr. said the responsibility of government to be more committed to ensuring that every child is immunised to prevent all forms of diseases.
According to the Founder, GLOMEF secured the funds through the Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Health and would also help his NGO to intensify advocacy campaign on sustainable immunisation financing in the country.
Among some of the reasons for GAVI’s withdrawal are because the country is now classified as a lower middle-income country and lack of political will and commitment towards national immunisation exercises.
Mr. Ahenu expressed worry that Asunafo South District is among the lowest immunisation coverage in the country adding that his NGO is collaborating with the District Health Directorate to improve on immunisation in the area.
Recently, the Chief Executive Officer for Human Care and Maintenance Foundation, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) in health, Ms. Evelyn Bema Darkwah, called on government to urgently set up a National Immunisation Fund (NIF).
This is according to her is to ensure that the country could continue with its immunization exercise following threats by donor partners to withdraw their funding for the exercise.
Speaking on Space FM’s Morning Flight 877 hosted by Kwadwo Owusu-Ansah, Ms Bema Darkwah said the donor partners believe that with the attainment of middle income status, Ghana is now in a position of self sufficiency, adding that the country needs about GHc33million annually to finance the immunization exercise.
