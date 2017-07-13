TOP STORIES
Tecno Mobile Expected To Unveil Camon Cx Limited Edition As Part Of Their Partnership With Manchester City
Africa’s premium mobile brand, TECNO Mobile is set to launch a special version of its super-cool camera centric CAMON CX smartphone to mark its partnership with Manchester City Football Club
The device which has grown to be one of the most popular flagships of TECNO Mobile will carry the official colors of the football team. According to rumor mongers, the company has integrated the colors of the football club into the device’s user interface in order to give users a unique touch and feel.
The special edition device, which is expected to have the same hardware specifications as the original, differs in design to fit the growing dynamics of a changing mobile market. The CAMON CX limited edition with a sleek metal casing just as its original, features the Manchester City crest. And it will sport City blue metal casing while hosting an impressive 5.5FHD screen to give users display in depth and detail.
Beautiful in and out
Also in the arsenal of camera specifications is a 16MP back camera with 4-ring LED flash, a handy tool for low light photography. The front camera comes with no downgrade either, hosting a 16MP camera with dual LED flashlight and wide angle shoot feature 120 degrees panoramic shoot and creative filters.
Blue fire power…
The Manchester City edition of the Camon CX will run on android Nougat 7.0, powered by MediaTek Octa-core processors which are hosted on a roomy estate of 4GB RAM & 64GB storage to run as many applications all at once without breaking a sweat.
Royal security
In the security department, the limited edition TECNO Camon CX holds its own. The sleek device will flaunt rear fingerprint grove. The battery department does not disappoint either, the TECNO CX limited edition stomachs a 3200mAh non-removable battery with the revolutionary fast charge technology of advanced Micro USB port; delivering three times more charge and up to 3-hours usage on a 20-minute charge!
The TECNO CX limited edition is looking good in pictures which beg the big question: when will this beauty drop? Well we can only wait, the pictures look real enough.
