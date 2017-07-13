modernghana logo

Capello lures Cameroon skipper Moukandjo to China

AFP
22 minutes ago | Africa
Cameroon striker Benjamin Moukandjo has joined Fabio Capello's struggling Chinese Super League outfit Jiangsu Suning after two seasons at Lorient, the French club said. By Patrik STOLLARZ (AFP/File)
Rennes (France) (AFP) - Cameroon striker Benjamin Moukandjo has joined Fabio Capello's struggling Chinese Super League outfit Jiangsu Suning after two seasons at Lorient, the French club said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old who captained Cameroon to the African Cup of Nations title in 2017 has signed a two-years deal with the club coached by former AC Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello since June.

Moukandjo scored 26 goals in 61 games for Lorient over two seasons, but was tempted away after the club were relegated to the second tier at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Jiangsu, who signed Brazilian duo Ramires and Alex Teixeira last year, are second from bottom in the Chinese top flight with just 10 points from 16 matches.

