TOP STORIES
CHANGE IS DIFFICULT BUT OFTEN ESSENTIAL TO SURVIVAL.By: ADWOA, TORONTO-CANAD
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
Sherigu pupils forced to use drinking spot as classroom
Pupils of Azanlogo Primary School in Sherigu, a suburb of Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region are compelled to use a mud structure and the Church of Christ as classrooms due to inadequate classrooms for teaching and learning.
The school, which has an enrollment of 456 students also have their nursery pupils studying under trees thus affecting teaching and learning.
The three unit classroom block school constructed in 2010 was supposed to accommodate primary one to primary Six.
But the school currently can accommodate Class one to Class three pupils while class four pupils the staff common room.
Class Five pupils use the Church of Christ as their classroom and class six uses a dilapidated mud drinking spot structure that has been converted into a classroom for their studies.
Although the government has awarded for the construction of another three classroom block, the contractor has abandoned the project for close to a year.
Pupils of Azanlogo primary who spoke to Citi News called on the government to have the project completed within the shortest possible time.
A primary four pupils who study in a mud structure said “We don’t have classrooms to study, the government did not give us Nursing, KG 1 and 2, class 4,5 and 6. Our friends in other schools always laugh at us that we don’t have a classroom so we want classrooms and pamphlets to study.”
Another pupil studying in the church added that, “this class is not a classroom because it’s the Church of Christ and when it rains, the church leaks and it affects our studies and our friends in other schools laugh at us because we don’t have a classroom, we are using a church as a class and we want government to build classrooms for us.”
The headteacher of the school Ayishetu Shirazu bemoaned the negative impact of the situation on teaching and learning and appealed to the government to urgently come to their aid.
“The K.G pupils study under a tree because we don’t have classrooms and during this raining season, when it starts raining we have to move the K.G pupils to class one and classes go halt. Our primary five and six also study in a mud structure and church respectively.
The contractor working on the additional three classroom block has also abandoned the project close to a year and we don’t know what is happening so we are appealing to the government to ensure a speedy completion of the project for us to salvage the plight of the affected pupils.” Madam Ayishitu added.
–
By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News