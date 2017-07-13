TOP STORIES
Field Ready Oil & Gas Training Enrols 11 Ladies
The Get Energy Field Ready training programme, a partnership between the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) and Get Energy Field Ready Limited, a UK-based oil and gas training company, has enrolled the first batch of female engineering students for training in Takoradi.
The company trains young Ghanaians from the Western Region in engineering to gain vocational skills at the TTC facility built by the Jubilee partners to support the training of Ghana's oil and gas sector workers.
The 11 females selected are billed to start training in September, this year.
The ladies, who were selected from a group of over 300 boys, were excited to embark on this new journey.
They have high hopes of gaining jobs in the oil and gas industry after graduation.
“This has been my dream to be an engineer one day, and I now know that by getting the opportunity to join the Field Ready programme, I will receive the technical training skills and also be able to advance as a woman into the industry, as there are a few technical oil and gas programmes really encouraging girls to apply pro-actively.”
New entrants to the training this year, including the 11 females, number up to 30, a 100 percent increase over the first cohort intake.
On 23rd June, this year, the programme graduated 15 boys selected from a group of over 600 engineering students at the TTU.
The boys, who all excelled in their training, spent nine months at TTC and got trained by industry experts with practical oil and gas industry from Nigeria and Iraq.
They also spent a week at GE on placement and completed their final set of exams with flying colours.
The students also completed a robust NLP and personal applied skills training.
The new technical commissioners were in the persons of Prince Amoako, Tullow; Yaw Ackonor, TechnipFM; Nana Appiah-Nuamah, GNPC; Anthony Ade, Baker Hughes; Giangrazio Delle Foglie, ENI Ghana and Gordon Konadu Ampiaw of GE Oil and Gas.
“All technical commissioners bring a wealth of industry experience and will be key in ensuring that the training the students receive during the programme is signed off as field-ready upon completion as per industry expectations,” Petra Sanyamahwe, lead country consultant of the training programme in Ghana, stated.
