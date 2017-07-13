TOP STORIES
An idle hand is employed by Satan.By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3551
|4.3595
|Euro
|4.9690
|4.9739
|Pound Sterling
|5.6115
|5.6190
|Swiss Franc
|4.5156
|4.5183
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4086
|3.4110
|S/African Rand
|0.3290
|0.3293
|Australian Dollar
|3.3389
|3.3444
Aviation Minister Tours New Airport Site
The Minister for Aviation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who was accompanied by a high-powered delegation comprising some heads of departments at the Ministry and the Ghana Airports Company, among others, has paid a familiarization visit to the proposed site for the construction of the new Ghana International Airport.
Speaking to journalists at the proposed site located at the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region, the Manager in-charge of Aerodrome Safety and Standards, Anita Nmashie, indicated that the new airport project is expected to be constructed on a total land of about 60,000 acres.
The Safety and Standards Manager stated that an aerodrome is an area on land or water that can be used for the arrival, departure and surface movement of aircraft.
“By this definition what the Aviation Ministry and the Ghana Airports Company are about to construct is an airport which, when completed, would have a number of state-of-the-art facilities,” she indicated.
Mrs. Nmashie mentioned some of the state-of-the-art facilities as run and taxiways, terminals, cargo hubs, hotels, shopping centres, banks, hospital and police, security points and car parks.
Addressing the chiefs, elders and representatives of families, who released the land to government for the project at Great Ningo, the Minister for Aviation, Ms Dapaah, lauded them for their role in negotiation for the land since 1974 for the intended purpose.
“We are happy about this high-level of confidence and to us, it's the beginning of a stronger bond between the Aviation Ministry, our stakeholders and the Ningo Traditional Authority,” she stated.
The Minister mentioned that the Ministry had received proposals from a number of investors, who have expressed interest in collaborating with government for the commencement of the construction of aerodromes.
The Minister, who was touring the site for the first time, further stated that the commencement and successful completion of the project is expected to generate many jobs.
The Acting President of the Old Ningo Traditional Authority, Nene Kanor Atipah, called on the ministry to deal directly with the traditional council to avoid any form of litigation.
The choice of Ningo for the construction of a modern airport is a great source of pride for us,” he said, adding that it would also create jobs for the people of the area and beyond.
The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ningo-Prampram, Jonathan Teye Doku, gave assurance that the assembly would readily serve as a conduit in the community.
By Solomon Ofori
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance