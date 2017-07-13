TOP STORIES
Marwako CEO Honoured
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marwako Fast food, Alhaji Marwan Mohammed Chaaban, has been recognized by the National Commission on Culture for growing the catering industry.
The award was also in recognition of his immense contributions to the development of Zongo through the establishment of a branch of the popular Fast food joint at Maamobi to offer employment to the youth in the Zongo communities.
Alhaji Chaaban was honoured together with other eminent Muslim personalities like the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu for their contributions to the development of the Zongo communities in the maiden awards ceremony dubbed, 'Zongo Honours.”
The awards, organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture, was to climax the 2017 'Zongofest' activities, which focused on celebrating, promoting and showcasing the cultural heritage of the Zongo people in Ghana, under the theme, 'Harnessing of culture and arts for a competitive advantage in the Zongos.'
Alhaji Chaaban, who expressed his gratitude to the organizers for the recognition, dedicated the award to his staff and customers who have brought Mawarko Fast food this far.
“I dedicate this beautiful award to all my staff and management and of course our wonderful customers for their unwavering support that kept me and my employees mentally and psychologically strong,” he said.
Alhaji Chaaban said his resolve to support the Zongo communities motivated him to open a branch at Maamobi.
“When I wanted to go there people said no, but I decided to do it to support the youth,” he added.
“Even though the Maamobi branch suffered a huge setback when the youth vandalized the branch in June, 4, 2014, coupled with the failure of the previous government to fulfill its promise of refunding the cost of damage to the branch, I believe it was an accident.”
“My fervent belief in God inspired me to renovate the place and today I am very glad we never quit three years down the line,” he said.
By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri & Malgu Seebaway
