Akua Konadu Kusi In Focus …Chief Executive of Study Abroad West Africa  

Daily Guide
21 minutes ago | General News
Akua Konadu Kusi
Akua Konadu Kusi

Akua Konadu Kusi is an education enthusiast who has gathered experience in tertiary institution admissions and education. For close to three years, she has worked with several top international universities in the United Kingdom as a regional marketer and talent sourcing expert.

Through her recruitment background, Akua Konadu Kusi has honed a relationship building skill set required to maintain high standards when working with over 200 students, independent businesses and university representatives.

Her grassroots organisation is a fully-fledged African consultancy firm dedicated to working with applicants from diverse backgrounds and walks of life to secure scholarship-based admissions into established universities in UK, Malaysia, India, Ukraine, China and the United States.

Through her hands, Study Abroad West Africa (SAWA) has been able to secure partnership with six universities in United Kingdom, one private university in India, eight universities in China, 10 universities in Ukraine and four universities in USA

Akua Konadu Kusi has secured admission for 60 students to these universities for 40 different courses.

Since its incorporation in Ghana in December 2015, SAWA has been able to expand its operations to other African countries, including Senegal, Cameroon and Nigeria.

Her long-term goal at Study Abroad West Africa is to help 1,000 African applicants secure 20%-50%+ scholarship-based admission into established universities every year.

She holds a Bachelor of Art in Political Science from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and a master's degree in International Business from Cardiff University, Wales.

In addition to that, Akua Konadu Kusi has experience working in a law firm, also as an international marketing manager (Ghanaian representative in the UK), coupled with being an administrative manager for Ghana-India Business Forum.

 

