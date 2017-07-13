TOP STORIES
I’m Saddened By Kotoko Accident – Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commiserated with players and officials of Kumasi Asante Kotoko following the club's fatal accident Wednesday evening.
The team was returning to their Kumasi base after a mid-week game against Inter Allies in Accra when the team bus rammed into a stationery truck on the Nkawkaw road in the Eastern region.
The assistant equipment officer of the Porcupine Warriors Kofi Asare died in the fatal crash.
The captain of the Porcupine Warriors Amos Frimpong, Baba Mahama and defender Ahmed Adams sustained severe injuries and are being treated at the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw.
The coach Steven Pollack and his assistant Godwin Ablordey were trapped in the mangled bus and took close to an hour for fire personnel and the police to cut the bus to rescue them.
Most of the players sustained injuries on the forehead and other parts of their bodies.
In a tweet Thursday morning President Akufo-Addo described the incident as sad and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
-Starrfmonline
