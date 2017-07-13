TOP STORIES
Let’s Pray For Kotoko – Mahama
Former President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to remember players and officials of Ghana football giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, in prayers following the team’s fatal crash Wednesday evening.
The assistant equipment officer of the Porcupine Warriors Kofi Asare died in the accident that occurred on the Nkawkaw road after the team bus rammed into a stationary truck in the Eastern region.
The captain of the Porcupine Warriors Amos Frimpong, Baba Mahama and defender Ahmed Adams sustained severe injuries and are being treated at the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw.
The coach Steven Pollack and his assistant Godwin Ablordey were trapped in the mangled bus and took close to an hour for fire personnel and the police to cut the bus to rescue them.
Most of the players sustained injuries on the forehead and other parts of their bodies.
The team was returning to their Kumasi base after a mid-week game against Inter Allies in Accra. They lost 1-0.
In a Facebook post hours after the unfortunate incident, former President Mahama wrote “Let’s remember Asante Kotoko S.C. in our prayers.”
