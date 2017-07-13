TOP STORIES
Focus-Ghana to embark on free Medical Outreach in Yendi
Accra, July 12, GNA- Friends of Coventry University, Ghana Chapter (FOCUS Ghana) would be embarking on a three-day free medical screening outreach programme to Yendi in the Northern Region.
The project, which formed part of an annual event by the association aimed at preventing diseases, was also to reduce the cost of healthcare treatment for patients in Yendi.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Gilbert Nyavie, the Vice-President of the Association said FOCUS Ghana organised its first edition of the free medical screening exercise last year in Kitasi of the Eastern Region.
He said the programme would be in three phases starting from July 27 to July 29.
Mr Nyavie said: 'Phase one will deal with health education, phase two will be health screening and treatment of diseases, whilst phase three, will be a tour by volunteers in and around the town of Yendi'.
He noted that Yendi with a population of more than 52,000 lacked adequate healthcare, which resulted in maternal deaths, yellow fever, measles and Cerebrospinal Meningitis.
Mr Nyavie said the Yendi Municipal Hospital critically lacked professionals such as midwives, nurses and doctors, which made working in the health facility difficult.
He said: 'The Yendi Hospital does not only serve its inhabitants but also serves neighbouring towns like Zabzugu, Chereponi, Nkwanta Domanko, Nanumba Saboba and Tatale hence, putting pressure on the facilities.'
FOCUS is a special alumni community of more than 80,000 Coventry University graduates, working all over the world with the aim of creating, researching, developing and building a better future for all people.
GNA
By Julius K. Satsi/ Ernestina S. Asante, GNA
