Ghana Health Service recalls suspended breastfeeding mother
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revoked the suspension of a lactating mother at the Odumase CHPS compound for breastfeeding her baby at work.
Ms. Rita Adu-Kyie has served a week out of a two-week suspension. According to the suspension letter , the community health nurse will forfeit part of her July salary as part of her punishment.
“My outfit is suspending you from work for two (2) weeks with immediate effect due to your refusal to take verbal instructions from me not to bring your baby to work,” the Municipal Director of Health Services Martin Osafo Osei stated in the letter.
“More so, you have been warned on several occasions against this conduct,” the letter read in part.
“It should come to your notice that this development may affect your monthly salary for July, 2017 during the period of your suspension and on resumption of duty to work you are expected to report to the Municipal Health Director of Health Service,” it concluded.
After breaking the news Wednesday on Starrfmonline.com, the Ghana Health Service in Accra said the suspension has been terminated.
“The Municipal Director has been queried and he has retracted, withdrawn the letter and apologised to the lady in question after a meeting with his superiors. The case has been settled,” the GHS spokesperson Rebecca Ackwonu said.
She said Ms. Adu-Kyie can now “take her baby to work.”
A labour expert Kofi Okyere has lauded the latest development, describing it as a “step in the right direction.”
He urged the GHS to take steps to expunge the letter from Ms. Adu-Kyie’s files.
