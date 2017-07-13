modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

I was once a hawker – Muntaka

Starrfmonline.com
54 minutes ago | General News
Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka
Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka

The MP for Asawase Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has revealed he did not have a rosy beginning, but was persistent to become a successful politician.

“I was once a hawker,” the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament disclosed on Starr Chat.

“It is an open secret among the residents of Asawase… I sold many things depending on the season,” the only National Democratic Congress lawmaker in the Ashanti region told his host Bola Ray on Wednesday.

He added: “I used to sell herbs, orange and any other thing for my mother; and this has really helped me because I have learnt to do a lot of activities by myself.”

Muntaka also said he used to run a lot of errands for his mother as the first born to his parents.

“I recall my mother in those days was a koko (porridge) seller and I was the one who carried the millet to the milling factory for processing before she could prepare the meal and sell,” the father of six stated.

Muntaka has been part of Ghana’s Parliament since 2005 and boasts of an enviable achievements at various levels within the political field of the country.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Ghana Health Service recalls suspended breastfeeding mother

32 minutes ago

Ghana’s Parliament Weak – Muntaka

54 minutes ago

quot-img-1when you call a lady a slave she turnround and laugh but when you call a slave,a slave she cry.

By: frank osimpo,accra,g quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35514.3595
Euro4.96904.9739
Pound Sterling5.61155.6190
Swiss Franc4.51564.5183
Canadian Dollar3.40863.4110
S/African Rand0.32100.3213
Australian Dollar3.33893.3444
body-container-line